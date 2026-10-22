Indian killed as attacks hit Saudi airport, Aramco oil field; New Delhi condemns strikes

India on Thursday strongly condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia’s civilian and energy infrastructure after an Indian national was killed and three others injured in separate incidents targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field, raising fresh concerns over the safety of Indians amid escalating regional hostilities.

The Ministry of External Affairs said one Indian national died and two were injured in the attack on Dammam airport on Wednesday, while another Indian sustained injuries in the incident at the Shaybah oil field in the kingdom’s Eastern Province.

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“We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia,” the government said, describing the strikes as unacceptable and calling for an immediate cessation of such attacks.

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New Delhi conveyed condolences to the family of the Indian national killed in Dammam and wished those injured a speedy recovery. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is in contact with Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance, the MEA said.

The Dammam attack killed two people, including an Indian resident, and injured eight others, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation. The injured included expatriates of several nationalities, with some reported to be in serious condition. Airport operations have since resumed, although authorities are assessing the damage and reviewing security measures.

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In a separate incident on Wednesday, Saudi air defences intercepted a drone trying to target a facility at the Shaybah oil field, according to the Saudi Energy Ministry.

Debris from the interception sparked a fire in a contractor’s vehicle outside the facility’s perimeter, killing two foreign workers from the Philippines and Nepal and injuring two others, including an Indian and a Pakistani national. The ministry said the incident did not affect the oil field’s operations.

The attacks come amid a wider wave of strikes and attempted strikes against Saudi airports and energy facilities. Earlier this month, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was targeted in attacks that killed three Saudi nationals and injured several others.

Saudi authorities also reported attacks on Dammam airport earlier in October, while Yemen’s Houthi group had claimed responsibility for some previous strikes on Saudi aviation and oil infrastructure. Responsibility for the latest Dammam attack had not been established in the reports available on Thursday.

The developments have heightened concerns over the vulnerability of civilian facilities and critical energy infrastructure in the kingdom, which is a major global oil producer and home to a large Indian expatriate community.

Reiterating its support for Saudi Arabia, India said it stood in solidarity with the government and people of the kingdom in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and hoped peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.

The latest incidents add to the risks faced by Indian nationals in the region as attacks increasingly threaten airports, oil installations and other essential infrastructure.