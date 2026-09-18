Indian man first to be charged under new UK law over illegal immigration adverts

A 24-year-old Indian national has become the first person to be charged under the UK's new border security laws for allegedly advertising illegal immigration services online.

Hem Raj, a migrant based in the West Midlands of England, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being charged as part of an investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and West Midlands Police.

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Police arrested Raj at an address in Smethwick on Tuesday and seized mobile phones from the property.

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“His arrest followed the discovery of social media posts allegedly offering advice on fraudulent visa and asylum applications,” the NCA stated.

“Raj was later charged with advertising illegal immigration services contrary to Section 17 of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025... It is the first time someone has been charged with the new BSAI Act offence as part of an NCA investigation,” it said.

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Raj has also been charged with illegally providing immigration advice in contravention of the UK's Immigration and Asylum Act 1999.

“Tackling organised immigration crime remains a top priority for the National Crime Agency, and we are doing all we can to disrupt and dismantle those involved,” said Kevin Broadhead, NCA Branch Commander.

“This includes targeting those who facilitate offending using online platforms,” he said.