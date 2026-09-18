DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Indian man first to be charged under new UK law over illegal immigration adverts

Indian man first to be charged under new UK law over illegal immigration adverts

24-year-old Hem Raj allegedly advertised fraudulent visa and asylum services online; NCA says it is the first charge under the new offence

article_Author
PTI
London, Updated At : 03:34 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Hem Raj, a 24-year-old Indian national based in England’s West Midlands, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being charged over alleged online advertising of illegal immigration services. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

A 24-year-old Indian national has become the first person to be charged under the UK's new border security laws for allegedly advertising illegal immigration services online.

Hem Raj, a migrant based in the West Midlands of England, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being charged as part of an investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and West Midlands Police.

Advertisement

Police arrested Raj at an address in Smethwick on Tuesday and seized mobile phones from the property.

Advertisement

“His arrest followed the discovery of social media posts allegedly offering advice on fraudulent visa and asylum applications,” the NCA stated.

“Raj was later charged with advertising illegal immigration services contrary to Section 17 of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025... It is the first time someone has been charged with the new BSAI Act offence as part of an NCA investigation,” it said.

Advertisement

Raj has also been charged with illegally providing immigration advice in contravention of the UK's Immigration and Asylum Act 1999.

“Tackling organised immigration crime remains a top priority for the National Crime Agency, and we are doing all we can to disrupt and dismantle those involved,” said Kevin Broadhead, NCA Branch Commander.

“This includes targeting those who facilitate offending using online platforms,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts