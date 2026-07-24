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Home / India / Indian man found dead in Jerusalem, 31-year-old suspect arrested

Indian man found dead in Jerusalem, 31-year-old suspect arrested

The 40-year-old Indian man is found dead on Thursday in Jerusalem's Katamon neighbourhood

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PTI
Jerusalem, Updated At : 10:52 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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A 31-year-old Israeli national has been arrested in connection with the murder of an Indian man in Jerusalem, police said.

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The 40-year-old Indian man was found dead on Thursday in Jerusalem's Katamon neighbourhood. According to the police, the victim was lying on the floor in a house with blood all around him, reported The Times of Israel.

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"Following the earlier report regarding a 40-year-old foreign national from India who was found dead in an apartment in the Katamon neighbourhood of Jerusalem, officers from the Moria Police Station arrived quickly at the scene and launched an initial investigation together with forensic investigators," Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit told PTI in an email response.

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"The preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that the incident is suspected to be criminal in nature," the police said.

Israel police officers soon identified and arrested the resident of Eilat on suspicion of involvement in the murder, it said.

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The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed, was taken into custody for questioning.

The identity of the Indian migrant worker has also not been revealed.

Jerusalem District Commander, Avshalom Peled, arrived at the scene and held a situational assessment with district commanders.

Following the initial assessment, Peled instructed "continue the investigation", assigning it to the Jerusalem District Central Unit.

In a video released by the police from the crime scene, Chief Superintendent Yuval Reuven, Commander of the Moria Police Station, said, "In Jerusalem district, at the Moriah Station, an incident was reported involving a person found in a house, covered in a significant amount of blood."

"Police officers arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and began initial investigative operations. During the investigation, a suspect for the murder was located," Reuven said.

"The investigation led to the swift arrest of the suspected individual. Currently, additional investigative operations are under way to determine the truth,” he said.

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