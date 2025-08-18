DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Indian man’s witty take on love vs arranged marriage with American wife goes viral

Indian man’s witty take on love vs arranged marriage with American wife goes viral

The man says people are mostly curious whether their marriage was arranged or love
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:15 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In the clip, Deepak asks his wife, “What is the weirdest thing people ask you after getting married to me?” Instagram/@deepakandhannah
Advertisement

A video of an Indian-American couple has gone viral on social media, where they discuss the questions they often receive from strangers about their intercultural marriage.

Advertisement

Shared on Instagram by content creators Deepak and Hannah, the post is captioned, “It was definitely an arranged marriage.”

In the clip, Deepak asks his wife, “What is the weirdest thing people ask you after getting married to me?”

Advertisement

Hannah replies that people on social media frequently ask if she has a sister they could marry.

She further says they are always excited about the idea of the couple having babies.

Advertisement

When the same question is posed to Deepak, who says people are mostly curious whether their marriage was arranged or love.

Take a look at the video here:

He says, “How can it be possible? Like my parents went to Michigan, America, to find a woman for me? Of course, it is a love marriage, guys.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts