Indian man’s witty take on love vs arranged marriage with American wife goes viral

A video of an Indian-American couple has gone viral on social media, where they discuss the questions they often receive from strangers about their intercultural marriage.

Shared on Instagram by content creators Deepak and Hannah, the post is captioned, “It was definitely an arranged marriage.”

In the clip, Deepak asks his wife, “What is the weirdest thing people ask you after getting married to me?”

Hannah replies that people on social media frequently ask if she has a sister they could marry.

She further says they are always excited about the idea of the couple having babies.

When the same question is posed to Deepak, who says people are mostly curious whether their marriage was arranged or love.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak and Hannah (@deepakandhannah)

He says, “How can it be possible? Like my parents went to Michigan, America, to find a woman for me? Of course, it is a love marriage, guys.”