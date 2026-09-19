Indian market set to get first dengue vaccine next year

India’s first approved dengue vaccine is set to become available in the private market in the first half of 2027, bringing vaccine-based prevention against the mosquito-borne disease to the country for the first time.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda on Friday announced an agreement, under which Dr Reddy’s will exclusively promote and distribute Takeda’s Qdenga vaccine in India’s private paediatric and adult vaccination market. The rollout, however, is subject to the completion of regulatory and quality-related processes.

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The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) granted Qdenga marketing authorisation in July for people aged four to 60 years, making it the first dengue vaccine approved in India. Qdenga is a live-attenuated tetravalent vaccine, meaning it uses weakened dengue-virus components designed to generate protection against all four dengue virus serotypes. It is administered in two 0.5 ml doses, three months apart.

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In India, vaccination does not require testing a person beforehand to establish whether they have previously had dengue. The arrival comes against a substantial dengue burden. The WHO reported more than 14.4 million dengue cases and 11,201 deaths globally in 2024, including 2,32,425 cases reported in India.

The approval for vaccine by the Indian authorities was supported by global clinical evidence as well as a Phase III study, DEN-302, conducted among healthy Indian participants aged 4-60.

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The CDSCO records describe the Indian study as evaluating the vaccine’s safety and immunogenicity or its ability to trigger an immune response. The regulator also considered efficacy evidence from the global clinical programme.

However, the Indian evidence also has limitations that would matter as Qdenga moves into routine use.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) assessment of ‘DEN-302’ found that 91.5 per cent of participants already showed evidence of previous dengue exposure, leaving relatively few dengue-naive participants. The assessment specifically cautioned that the small number of seronegative participants prevented firm conclusions about that group. The study also found an immune response against all four serotypes regardless of the baseline status.

This means India’s own study provides useful safety and immune-response information, but offers limited evidence on how the vaccine performs specifically in Indians who have never previously encountered dengue.

The assessment did not identify a new safety signal. It noted that the study’ largely male and previously dengue-exposed population could have affected the observed frequency of vaccine-related reactions.

Qdenga itself uses a DENV-2 backbone, into which surface proteins corresponding to the other dengue serotypes are engineered.