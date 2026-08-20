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Home / India / Indian national dies in Israel; suspect arrested     

Indian national dies in Israel; suspect arrested     

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, in a social media post on Wednesday, identifies the deceased as Rajiv Acharya saying it is deeply saddened by his ‘tragic death’

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PTI
Jerusalem, Updated At : 12:16 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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An Indian national died in Israel, with officials saying that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is under way to establish the full facts and circumstances.

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The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, in a social media post on Wednesday, identified the deceased as Rajiv Acharya and said it is deeply saddened by his “tragic death”.

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"The Embassy is in close contact with the Israeli authorities, who have informed that a suspect has been arrested and that the investigation is ongoing to establish the full facts and circumstances of the incident," it said.

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The mission did not provide further details.

The embassy extended its condolences to Acharya's family saying it is ready to provide all possible assistance.

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"The Embassy will continue to closely monitor the case and remain in contact with the authorities concerned," it said.

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