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Home / India / Indian national killed in attack on a vessel, says Embassy in Oman 

Indian national killed in attack on a vessel, says Embassy in Oman 

The embassy says it is closely monitoring the attack and is in coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew members on board, including 19 Indian nationals

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 09:28 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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It is not yet clear who attacked the vessel. Photo for representation. Reuters
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An Indian national was killed in an attack on merchant vessel MV Cape Dao while it was transiting towards India, the Indian Embassy in Oman said on Wednesday.

The embassy said it was closely monitoring the attack and was in coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew members on board, including 19 Indian nationals.

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"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the Indian mission said in a post on X.

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It is not yet clear who attacked the vessel.

The embassy said it was coordinating with the RPSL and was in touch with the family of the deceased.

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