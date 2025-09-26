Indian national missing after falling overboard cargo vessel near Maldives found dead 

The man who fell into the sea from an Indian vessel anchored near the Maldives capital has been found dead on Friday, authorities confirmed here.

According to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), the man's body was recovered in the southern waters of K Feydhoofinolhu by the MNDF Coast Guard Second Squadron under Male' Area Command, news portal Edition.mv said.

The incident was reported at 11.35 pm on September 22 from the Indian ship MSV Doula, when one of the crew members was reported missing and believed to have fallen overboard near Vilimale.

The body has since been handed over to the Maldives Police Service for further investigation, the report said.

The search operation was conducted by both sea and air, it added.

The MNDF did not identify the Indian national.