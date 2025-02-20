Indian national nabbed for Nepal balloon explosion
Nepal police have arrested an Indian national in connection with an incident at a tourism event in which Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Paudel sustained a minor burn injury. Kamlesh Kumar, 41, who was responsible for filling a balloon with hydrogen...
Nepal police have arrested an Indian national in connection with an incident at a tourism event in which Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Paudel sustained a minor burn injury.
Kamlesh Kumar, 41, who was responsible for filling a balloon with hydrogen gas during the inauguration of ‘Visit Pokhara Year 2025’, has been arrested, Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanta Sharma said.
