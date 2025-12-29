DT
Home / India / Indian Navy combat-ready: Murmu after 2-hr sub sortie

Indian Navy combat-ready: Murmu after 2-hr sub sortie

Had witnessed an op demonstration by Navy onboard INS Vikrant in November last year

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:36 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
President Droupadi Murmu with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi during a sortie on the Navy's indigenous Kalvari class submarine INS Vaghsheer at Karwar Naval Base, Karnataka. (@rashtrapatibhvn/X via PTI Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday undertook a sortie onboard the indigenously-built submarine INS Vaghsheer on the western seaboard.

In the visitors’ book, the President wrote, “Witnessing the discipline, confidence and enthusiasm of the Vaghsheer crew assures me that our submarines and the Navy are combat-ready against any threat and under all circumstances.”

She said, “Multiple successful firings and challenging operations carried out by INS Vaghsheer demonstrate the crew’s exceptional preparedness and dedication.”

The President embarked on the submarine at Naval Harbour, Karwar, Karnataka. During the over two-hour sortie, she interacted with the crew and witnessed an operational demonstration.

Murmu is the second President to take a submarine sortie after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

The Rashtrapati Bhawan stated that the maiden embarkation onboard the indigenous Kalvari-class submarine reflected the continued engagement of the Supreme Commander with the Armed Forces in operational settings. Earlier, in November 2024, the President had witnessed an operational demonstration by the Navy onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi accompanied the President.

