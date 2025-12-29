Indian Navy combat-ready: Murmu after 2-hr sub sortie

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday undertook a sortie onboard the indigenously-built submarine INS Vaghsheer on the western seaboard.

Advertisement

In the visitors’ book, the President wrote, “Witnessing the discipline, confidence and enthusiasm of the Vaghsheer crew assures me that our submarines and the Navy are combat-ready against any threat and under all circumstances.”

Advertisement

She said, “Multiple successful firings and challenging operations carried out by INS Vaghsheer demonstrate the crew’s exceptional preparedness and dedication.”

Advertisement

The President embarked on the submarine at Naval Harbour, Karwar, Karnataka. During the over two-hour sortie, she interacted with the crew and witnessed an operational demonstration.

Murmu is the second President to take a submarine sortie after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Advertisement

The Rashtrapati Bhawan stated that the maiden embarkation onboard the indigenous Kalvari-class submarine reflected the continued engagement of the Supreme Commander with the Armed Forces in operational settings. Earlier, in November 2024, the President had witnessed an operational demonstration by the Navy onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi accompanied the President.

The President’s Secretariat said Murmu’s embarkation onboard the submarine reflected the continued engagement of the Supreme Commander with the armed forces in operational settings. In November last year, the President witnessed an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.