Indian Navy conducts simultaneous drills across 3 continents

Indian Navy Warships are at present carrying out separate drills across three continents engaging partner navies from Europe, South Africa, Brazil and Russia.

The INS Trishul, INS Tarkash and INS Sahyadri are on separate overseas deployments for exercises with the UK, Brazil, South Africa and Russia. They are carrying out a string of bilateral and multilateral exercises and port calls aimed at deepening maritime partnerships.

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INS Trishul has been on deployment in European waters and is now in the UK for Exercise Konkan 2026. India's High Commissioner to the UK, P Kumaran, on Sunday visited the ship and interacted with the crew. Kumaran termed this as “growing depth of India-UK defence cooperation”. He said the role of Konkan 2026 strengthened bilateral maritime ties and operational synergy.

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In the last week of September, the INS Tarkash was in Toulon, France for the 24th edition of Exercise Varuna, the India-France naval exercise which covered anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, live firing and cross-deck helicopter landings. The Navy said “this improved operational coordination and interoperability”. The Warship also made a port call at Valencia, Spain, before its deployment to the UK.

In the Russian Far East, the indigenous stealth frigate INS Sahyadri has arrived at Vladivostok for the bilateral exercise INDRA 2026, scheduled from October 13 to 18. The exercise aims to enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Russian Federation Navy.

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It will comprise professional interactions and operational engagements both in harbour and at sea, intended to improve mutual understanding and coordination on shared maritime challenges.

The Navy said the exercise builds on the momentum of the 23rd India-Russia annual summit held in December 2025, further deepening what it called the longstanding bonds of friendship and maritime partnership between the two nations.

The INS Shayadri, had last month accompanied INS Kulish, to Subic bay in West Philippines for an exercise with ASEAN-bloc countries. The INS Kulish is now in Singapore.

INS Tarkash, a guided missile stealth frigate, is deployed to South Africa for the ninth edition of the India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime Exercise (IBSAMAR). The trilateral exercise ( Oct 12 -22) is meant to enhance interoperability, strengthen maritime cooperation and promote mutual understanding among the three navies.

IBSAMAR has been held every two years since 2008 under the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) framework and has become an important platform for joint training and the exchange of operational best practices. It spans surface warfare, anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval air operations, maritime interdiction, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), anti-piracy operations, search and rescue, damage control and firefighting, along with professional interactions.

This year's theme is "stronger together towards a shared future in the maritime domain". The Navy said the edition is significant for furthering maritime cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean Region and promoting collective preparedness against maritime challenges.