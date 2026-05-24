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Home / India / Indian Navy congratulates sailor Gurindervir Singh for record-breaking sprint

Indian Navy congratulates sailor Gurindervir Singh for record-breaking sprint

Gurindervir Singh, who set a new national record in the 100-metre sprint with a timing of 10.09 seconds, is a Petty Officer with the Indian Navy

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:21 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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Gurindervir Singh. (File photo)
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Jalandhar’s Gurindervir Singh, who is being feted for setting a new national record in the 100-metre sprint, has been congratulated by his employer, the Indian Navy.

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The Navy, in a post on X, said, “Gurindervir Singh, Petty Officer of the #IndianNavy scripts history by setting a NEW NATIONAL RECORD in the 100m sprint with a sensational timing of 10.09 seconds at the ongoing 29th National Federation Cup Athletics Championships at Ranchi.”

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“With this remarkable performance, he has also qualified for the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games 2026,” the message said.

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They added, “Indian Navy salutes the spirit, speed and dedication of our champion sprinter. Fair winds. Fast feet.”

The rank of Petty Officer in the Navy is equivalent to that of a Havildar in the Indian Army. It is a non-commissioned officer rank responsible for training, leadership and managing junior personnel.

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