Indian Navy foils piracy attempt in western Indian Ocean

INS Kolkata — Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer — has thwarted a piracy attempt in the western Indian Ocean with a timely intervention that ensured safety of a merchant vessel, officials said on Wednesday.

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The incident took place earlier this week, they said, adding that the Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping and countering piracy in the region.

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"Responding swiftly to inputs of pirate activity near merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 in the Western Indian Ocean, #INSKolkata undertook prompt action to investigate and deter the threat. This timely intervention ensured safety of the merchant vessel and prevented a possible piracy attack," the Indian Navy posted on X.

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"As a #PreferredSecurityPartner and #FirstResponder in the region, #IndianNavy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas. #MaritimeSecurity #AnytimeAnywhereAnyhow," it said.

The Indian Navy thwarted this piracy attempt as part of its anti-piracy patrolling being done by the force in the Gulf of Aden since 2008, the officials said.

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Integral resources, including onboard helicopters, as well as "boarding operation" were used as part of counter-piracy measures, they added.