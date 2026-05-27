icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Indian Navy foils piracy attempt in western Indian Ocean

Indian Navy foils piracy attempt in western Indian Ocean

Ensures safety of merchant vessel

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 09:19 PM May 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

INS Kolkata — Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer — has thwarted a piracy attempt in the western Indian Ocean with a timely intervention that ensured safety of a merchant vessel, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The incident took place earlier this week, they said, adding that the Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping and countering piracy in the region.

Advertisement

"Responding swiftly to inputs of pirate activity near merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 in the Western Indian Ocean, #INSKolkata undertook prompt action to investigate and deter the threat. This timely intervention ensured safety of the merchant vessel and prevented a possible piracy attack," the Indian Navy posted on X.

Advertisement

"As a #PreferredSecurityPartner and #FirstResponder in the region, #IndianNavy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas. #MaritimeSecurity #AnytimeAnywhereAnyhow," it said.

The Indian Navy thwarted this piracy attempt as part of its anti-piracy patrolling being done by the force in the Gulf of Aden since 2008, the officials said.

Advertisement

Integral resources, including onboard helicopters, as well as "boarding operation" were used as part of counter-piracy measures, they added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts