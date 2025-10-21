Indian Navy to carry out first operational review after Operation Sindoor

Top brass of the Indian Navy will review the operational preparedness of the force on Western and Eastern Sea fronts at a three-day ‘commanders’ conference’ beginning Wednesday.

This will be the first brainstorming session since Operation Sindoor (May 7-10) against Pakistan.

The Naval fleet along with the two aircraft carriers and several other BrahMos-missile carrying warships was deployed during Operation Sindoor, setting a high tempo of operations and combat preparedness, but was not called upon to fire at the enemy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spent a few hours on board the INS Vikrant to celebrate Diwali with sailors.

Meanwhile, at the three-day conference, Navy Chief Admiral DK Tripathi, along with the commanders, will review and assess plans pertaining to the overall security situation in the Indian Ocean region, said the Indian Navy.

Naval operations related to training and resource-availability of various ongoing operational deployments will also be an agenda for discussion.

The commanders will also delve on the Navy’s roadmap for the future prospects, including improved operational logistics and digitisation. Discussions are planned to review disruptive technologies like AI, use of big data and machine learning for not just finding solutions for combat scenarios but also for seamless operations.

The Indian Navy’s commanders’ conference is a biannual event and would not just look at the enhancing combat capabilities, but aim to improve interoperability and joint operations with Indian Army, IAF, and Coast Guard.

During the Conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the IAF chief and Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan will address the Naval Commanders and provide a perspective on broader national interests and the vision towards Viksit Bharat, 2047.