Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas with 18 crew

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, December 16

The Indian Navy, while responding to a 'Mayday' crisis call, is tracking a hijacked commercial ship in the Arabian Sea and in the early hours of Saturday one of its warships intercepted the hijacked Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen.

The Navy said the MV Ruen, with 18 crew on board, had sent a Mayday message on UK maritime operations portal on December 14, indicating boarding by six unidentified personnel.

“Indian Navy’s warship, mission deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol, has intercepted MV Ruen in the early hours of Saturday," the Ministry of Defence said.

The Indian Navy diverted its naval maritime patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate and assist MV Ruen. The aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel in the early morning of December 15. The aircraft has been continuously monitoring movement of the vessel.

The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordination with other agencies and maritime naval forces in the area.

The Indian Navy remains committed to being a first responder in the region and ensuring safety of merchant shipping, along with international partners and friendly foreign countries, the MoD said.

#Indian Navy