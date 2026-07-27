Indian-origin academic discovers 'worrying' rise in diabetes in UK

A major population study led by an Indian-origin academic has discovered a "worrying" rise in early-onset type 2 diabetes diagnoses in England, especially among young women.

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Shivani Misra, from the Department of Metabolism, Digestion and Reproduction at Imperial College London, led the research published recently in 'Lancet Regional Health Europe', which is the first to examine trends in new diagnoses of the condition across the entire English population, stratifying analyses by age, sex and ethnicity.

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"We think that the earlier onset of severe obesity in young people is increasing their type 2 diabetes risk in early life and pulling down their age at diagnosis," said Misra.

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"This is really worrying given the poor health outcomes from early-onset type 2 diabetes and as numbers increase, we need to think about implementing effective treatments as early as possible," she said.

The Clinical Associate Professor at Imperial College London said the team's new analysis shows clearly that younger females under the age of 40 are driving this rising trend.

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"We have known for a long time that obesity is linked to type 2 diabetes, but what is new from this study is the scale of the change occurring in younger adults," she noted.

Researchers at the leading UK university analysed the English National Diabetes Audit data and calculated age-standardised incidence rates for adults with type 2 diabetes by age, sex and ethnicity between 2011 and 2024.

Misra stated: "Much of the discussion around rising type 2 diabetes in younger people has focused on ethnic minority groups.

"While these ethnic groups are disproportionately affected with early-onset type 2 diabetes, we now see that incidence is also increasing in white populations too, showing that this public health challenge is broadening across the generation."

Overall trends in diabetes incidence have usually appeared to be stable or increasing, but the new data shows that while incidence is falling in older adults, who make up the largest proportion of new diagnoses, it is increasing rapidly in people under 40 years of age.

The study revealed that the rise is particularly noticeable in white, Asian and Black women aged 20-29 years, and in white women aged 30-39 years.

The study also identified a dramatic shift in average body weight at the time of diagnosis.

While obesity is already well established as the major risk factor for type 2 diabetes, researchers found that body mass index (BMI) at diagnosis has been rising more rapidly in younger adults than in older adults.

The increase in BMI over time among younger people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes was approximately double that seen in older adults. This suggests that successive generations of younger adults are developing type 2 diabetes at increasingly severe levels of obesity.

Among some groups, the figures were particularly striking. White women diagnosed at younger ages had average BMIs approaching 40 kg/mÂ², a level that is classified as severe obesity.

The study authors say the findings highlight an urgent need to rethink approaches to type 2 diabetes and obesity prevention, with greater focus on reaching younger adults.

Potential strategies could include earlier identification of people at risk, encouraging greater participation in diabetes prevention programmes at younger ages, earlier use of effective weight-management treatments such as GLP-1 medicines, and targeted weight-management support for people with severe obesity, for example intensive lifestyle or bariatric surgery. However, researchers stress that population-level prevention remains crucial.

Misra added: "There are many factors in society today that can contribute to someone developing obesity, from the widespread availability and marketing of unhealthy foods to increasingly sedentary lifestyles, and young people appear to be particularly vulnerable to today's obesogenic environment.

"If we are serious about reducing the future burden of type 2 diabetes, we need stronger public health measures that create healthier environments and help prevent type 2 diabetes from developing in the first place."

The study was funded by the UK's Wellcome Trust and supported by the NIHR Imperial Biomedical Research Centre, a translational research partnership between Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Imperial College London.

The authors also urge that age-stratified analyses should become a routine part of assessing trends of type 2 diabetes a long-term health condition where high blood sugar occurs because the body does not make enough insulin or the insulin it makes does not work properly.