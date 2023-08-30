Indian-origin dentist admits to misusing Covid funds in US

PTI

New York, August 29

A 46-year-old Indian-origin dentist in the US has pleaded guilty to stealing USD 500,000 in Covid relief money for two years and using it for improper personal expenditures such as investments, an official statement said.

Ranjan Rajbanshi, who ran a dental practice in California, received USD 850,000 in Covid relief money from April 2020 through February 2022 from the US Department of Health and Human Services for specified business purposes.