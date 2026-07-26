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Home / India / Indian-origin diamond businessman kidnapped in Mali, released after family pays 4 million euros

Indian-origin diamond businessman kidnapped in Mali, released after family pays 4 million euros

Source says 75-year-old Dhiru Ramani was abducted three months ago while he was in Mali, where he had recently acquired a gold mine and had been living for some time

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PTI
Surat, Updated At : 08:15 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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An Indian-origin diamond businessman who was allegedly abducted in Mali in April has been freed after nearly three months in captivity and remains in the West African nation, an industry source familiar with the developments said on Sunday.

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The source claimed that the family of the 75-year-old diamond merchant, Dhiru Ramani, paid a ransom of 4 million euros (nearly Rs 44 crore) to secure his release earlier this week.

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The Surat-based source claimed that the abductors had initially demanded around Rs 100 crore, but Ramani's family, who live in the US, negotiated the amount down before securing his release.

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Ramani, originally from Gujarat's Amreli district and associated with the diamond trade in Surat, remains in Mali where local authorities are questioning him after his release, the source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

According to the source, Ramani was allegedly abducted nearly three months ago while he was in Mali, where he had recently acquired a gold mine and had been living for some time.

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"He has been released, but he is still in Mali. The local police are questioning him about his release and the circumstances surrounding it," the source said.

The source further alleged that Ramani's US-based family handled the negotiations on its own and that no Indian government agency was involved in the process.

According to the source, Ramani is originally from Dhar village in Amreli district and has been associated with the diamond business since around 1980. He later moved to the United States, where his family is engaged in the international diamond trade.

Around the time of the alleged kidnapping in April, the Indian Embassy in Bamako, the capital of Mali, issued a general security advisory urging Indian nationals living there to exercise caution.

"Due to recent security developments and reported attacks in Kati and other parts of Mali, the Embassy of India in Bamako urges all Indian nationals residing in Mali to remain highly vigilant, exercise utmost caution, stay indoors, and strictly follow the instructions issued by the Malian authorities from time to time," the advisory dated April 25 had said.

The advisory, however, did not refer to any specific incident or individual.

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