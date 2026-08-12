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Home / India / Indian-origin entrepreneur adds voice to unusual UK by-election

Indian-origin entrepreneur adds voice to unusual UK by-election

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PTI
London, Updated At : 09:47 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Ketankumar Pipaliya. Image credits/LinkedIn
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An Indian-origin entrepreneur is among the candidates contesting one of the UK’s most unusual parliamentary by-elections on Thursday, when far-right Reform UK leader Nigel Farage seeks re-election.

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Ketankumar Pipaliya, founder of the UK Voice party, is among 34 candidates challenging the anti-immigration party leader in Clacton-on-Sea – a seat he won as a first-time MP in the July 2024 general election.

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The main political parties, including the governing Labour and Opposition Conservatives, are boycotting what they term a “fake by-election” called by Farage amid allegations of financial impropriety.

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As a result, the Reform UK leader finds himself in a skewed contest that pits him against candidates named “Count Binface” and “Nick the Incredible Flying Brick” from the Official Monster Raving Loony Party.

“I am standing in the Clacton constituency MP by-election because I believe Clacton constituency people deserve an MP who will put Clacton constituency first,” says Pipaliya, in his pitch to the electorate of the coastal town in eastern England.

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“As leader of UK Voice, I will always put the interests of residents first and work constructively with anyone who shares the goal of making Clacton constituency a safer, stronger and more prosperous place to live, work and raise a family.

“Together, we can give Clacton constituency the representation it deserves and build a safer and stronger future for our community,” he pledges.

Pipaliya highlights “humble beginnings” that lie at the root of his career as a businessman and entrepreneur in the field of pharmaceuticals.

He has previously unsuccessfully contested parliamentary and mayoral elections as the founder of UK Voice, saying Britain “deserves a serious alternative to the parties that have taken turns letting the country down”.

Throwing a direct challenge to Nigel Farage in his home ground, Pipaliya notes: “Reform speaks to real frustration on immigration and national identity but remains tied to the politics of Brexit and protest.

“UK Voice believes in controlled borders and a fair immigration system while also rebuilding serious cooperation with Europe. We are interested in practical outcomes, not permanent division.”

The by-election follows Farage’s resignation as member of Parliament for Clacton last month amid allegations of impropriety, including a “gift” of 5 million pounds from a cryptocurrency billionaire and undeclared donations from a convicted fraudster.

While he denied any wrongdoing, the UK’s parliamentary standards watchdog launched investigations into whether he breached the code of conduct for MPs.

“I’ve decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions. This will be a people versus the establishment by-election,” declared Farage.

It opened the constituency to one of the UK’s most unprecedented electoral contests, with Farage’s key challenger emerging as Count Binface – a satirical persona of British writer Jonathan David Harvey, who has contested elections since 2017 as a novelty candidate sporting a bin-shaped helmet.

The ballot paper for Thursday’s by-election, filled with several odd characters as a result of the boycott by the main parties, has already set a record as one of the longest in British electoral history.

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