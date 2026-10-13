Indian-origin man, 35, surrenders in Brampton stabbing case
He has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault and is being held for a bail hearing
A 35-year-old Indian-origin man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a stabbing investigation in Brampton last week has allegedly surrendered to Peel Regional Police (PRP) in Canada.
According to a news release, officers responded to a stabbing incident in Brampton at around 2 pm on October 7. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
During the investigation, police identified the suspect as Vimal Mohan, 35, of Brampton. He was wanted for attempted murder.
On Sunday, Mohan turned himself in to police at a local division and was arrested.
He has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault and is being held for a bail hearing.
The motive behind the alleged murder is not yet clear. Further details about the accused have not been released.