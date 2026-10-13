Indian-origin man, 35, surrenders in Brampton stabbing case

A 35-year-old Indian-origin man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a stabbing investigation in Brampton last week has allegedly surrendered to Peel Regional Police (PRP) in Canada.

According to a news release, officers responded to a stabbing incident in Brampton at around 2 pm on October 7. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

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During the investigation, police identified the suspect as Vimal Mohan, 35, of Brampton. He was wanted for attempted murder.

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On Sunday, Mohan turned himself in to police at a local division and was arrested.

He has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault and is being held for a bail hearing.

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The motive behind the alleged murder is not yet clear. Further details about the accused have not been released.