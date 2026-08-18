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Home / India / Indian-origin man charged with sexual assault of woman in Canada

Indian-origin man charged with sexual assault of woman in Canada

Surrey Police Service says its officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at Bear Creek Park on August 9

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PTI
Surrey, Updated At : 04:38 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A 40-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged on two counts following an alleged sexual assault of a young woman at a park in Canada's Surrey city, police said.

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Surrey Police Service said its officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at Bear Creek Park on August 9. The woman told the police that she was groped by an adult man, who fled the scene.

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Police launched an investigation and issued a public appeal last week seeking information and released photographs of the suspect. Soon, a man matching the description was identified.

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Jagendar Kurana was arrested on August 12, police said in a statement on Monday.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service subsequently approved two Criminal Code charges against Kurana, one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

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Kurana was remanded in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing until his next scheduled court appearance, police said.

The investigation into the alleged assault is continuing, police added.

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