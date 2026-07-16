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Home / India / Indian-origin man pleads guilty to manslaughter in UK road collision

Indian-origin man pleads guilty to manslaughter in UK road collision

Maninder Brar, 28, admits to 2 counts of manslaughter, 2 counts of causing death whilst uninsured and causing serious injury by dangerous driving at a hearing at Isleworth Crown Court in London on Wednesday

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PTI
London, Updated At : 09:28 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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An Indian-origin man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a couple in their 60s who died in a serious collision in west London last month, the Metropolitan Police said.

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Maninder Brar, 28, admitted to two counts of manslaughter, two counts of causing death whilst uninsured and causing serious injury by dangerous driving at a hearing at Isleworth Crown Court in London on Wednesday.

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Brar also pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and failing to stop following a road traffic collision.

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"This is a truly tragic case in which two innocent members of the public have lost their lives," said Acting Detective Inspector Fiaz Janjua, who is leading the Met Police's investigation into the case.

"The fact Brar has now pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter reflects the seriousness of his actions and the devastating consequences they had for those involved," he said.

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According to the police, Brar was driving a black BMW on the M4 highway in Hillingdon on the night of June 1 when officers received reports of a serious collision. They discovered that his car had crashed into a white VW Golf, severely injuring its occupants and then fleeing the scene.

The court heard that despite the efforts of paramedics, 63-year-old Mohammad Hagila died at the scene. His wife Dil Jan Hagila, 62, who was a co-passenger in the VW Golf, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and died there a few days later.

"Our deepest sympathies and support remain with the family of Mohammed and Dil Jan, who have suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts are with them as they face this incredibly painful and difficult time," said DI Fiaz Janjua.

"This case serves as a reminder of the severe consequences that dangerous driving can have and the profound, lasting harm it can cause to innocent road users, their families and the wider community," he said.

A third person, a 29-year-old man, was also taken to hospital, where his injuries were found to be neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Brar, who was arrested on June 6, will be sentenced for his crimes at the same London court on August 23.

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