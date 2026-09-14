DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Indian-origin man declared fugitive in US after defrauding Medicare scheme of USD 93 million

Indian-origin man declared fugitive in US after defrauding Medicare scheme of USD 93 million

The Department of Health and Human Services says Khadeer Khan Mohammed purportedly submitted, or directed others to submit, claims for laboratory genetic testing ineligible for reimbursement

article_Author
PTI
Washington, Updated At : 09:57 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
According to the Department of Health, Mohammed is believed to be in Hyderabad, India. Photo for representation
Advertisement

An Indian-origin individual has been declared a fugitive in the US after allegedly defrauding the Medicare health care scheme of USD 93 million by submitting false claims for genetic tests.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Khadeer Khan Mohammed purportedly submitted, or directed others to submit, claims for laboratory genetic testing ineligible for reimbursement.

Advertisement

Over the course of the conspiracy, Mohammed used American Premier to submit approximately USD 93 million in alleged fraudulent Medicare claims, resulting in payments of at least USD 65 million, the Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services said.

Advertisement

In a 10-day period in 2023 alone, Medicare paid approximately USD 13 million against suspected fraudulent claims.

According to the Department of Health, Mohammed is believed to be in Hyderabad, India.

Advertisement

It said that from about August 2023 to October 2024, in the Northern District of Texas and elsewhere, Mohammed allegedly used physicians' personal identifying information without their knowledge or consent to submit claims for genetic tests for beneficiaries with whom the physicians had no treatment relationship.

"These tests were not ordered by the physicians and were not used in the care of the beneficiaries," the Department of Health said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts