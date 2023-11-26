Indian-origin student lands in coma after assault in Australia

PTI

Melbourne, November 25

An Indian-origin student in Australia is in a medically induced coma after he was assaulted. A suspect has been taken into custody. The student, who has not been identified, is pursuing master’s at the University of Tasmania.

The incident took place on November 5 in Tasmania. The victim had to undergo brain surgery, a procedure lasting several hours, following the attack, Sydney-based Special Broadcasting Service reported. The university authorities refused to divulge details, saying the case was in the court.

