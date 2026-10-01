Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar recovering well after flydubai cockpit attack: Govt

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was seriously injured after being attacked in the cockpit of a flydubai flight and whose actions helped avert a catastrophe, is in good health and recovering well after being airlifted from Saudi Arabia to the UAE, the Government said on Thursday.

India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Dr Deepak Mittal, visited Machchhar and his family at the hospital and was briefed about his condition. The Indian Embassy said it remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued medical care and wellbeing.

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Machchhar was flown to the UAE from Saudi Arabia after undergoing treatment following the incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

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The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers, was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia and landed safely after passengers, crew members and other pilots on board helped subdue the attacker.

The incident has triggered investigations by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel, with the UAE examining whether the attack had any connection to terrorist activity or intent and whether it was planned or directed.

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The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its Attorney-General, Counsellor Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, had ordered the formation of a specialised team comprising members of the Public Prosecution to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident.

The move followed flydubai’s confirmation that an altercation had occurred in the flight deck, prompting crew members travelling on board to intervene and secure the aircraft.

The UAE said its judicial authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident as the aircraft is registered in the country and operates under its flag. UAE law, it said, therefore applies to crimes committed on board even when they occur outside UAE territory.

The UAE has not yet classified the incident as a terrorist attack. Instead, investigators will examine any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent and whether the incident involved prior planning or direction.

The ministry thanked the Saudi authorities for their cooperation and handling of the incident and urged people to rely on official information, warning against speculation or the circulation of unverified reports until the investigation is completed.

The probe comes as Israeli authorities investigate the motive behind the attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will get to the root of what happened and determine the motive of the co-pilot. Israeli and UAE authorities, along with Saudi Arabia, are involved in the wider investigation.

Israeli officials have given a more detailed account of the incident than has so far been officially confirmed by the UAE. Netanyahu said the co-pilot stabbed Machchhar and then attempted to crash the aircraft. Despite being seriously injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to enter and overpower the attacker.

The aircraft had plunged thousands of feet before control was regained. Two off-duty pilots travelling on board subsequently helped stabilise the aircraft and land it safely at Tabuk, according to accounts cited by international media.

A dentist travelling on the flight also treated Machchhar after he was injured. He described the captain as having suffered severe wounds and substantial blood loss before being taken for treatment in Saudi Arabia.

The sequence has raised wider questions about aviation security, including how an attack could take place inside the cockpit and whether there were any warning signs or security failures before the flight. Investigators are expected to examine the cockpit voice and flight-data recorders, the circumstances surrounding the attack and the background and possible motive of the accused pilot.

The attacker’s motive remains under investigation. Netanyahu has said the co-pilot appeared to have undergone radical Islamist indoctrination and appeared suicidal, but those assertions have not been established as findings of the UAE investigation. Israel has also said there is currently no evidence pointing to Iranian involvement.

In India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed Machchhar’s “extraordinary courage and remarkable presence of mind,” saying his actions in the face of grave danger had saved hundreds of lives and averted a major tragedy.

The Indian diplomatic mission also conveyed its appreciation to Machchhar for his “extraordinary courage, presence of mind and selfless efforts” and assured his family of continued support.

The pilot’s actions have drawn widespread praise in Israel as well. Netanyahu said Machchhar’s courage helped prevent a catastrophic mid-air disaster and saved the lives of those on board.

For now, the central question remains unanswered: what prompted the cockpit attack and whether it was a lone act or part of a wider, pre-planned threat. The UAE investigation is expected to examine precisely those questions.

Paying tribute to Machchhar, Netanyahu said, “My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery.” He wished the injured pilot a speedy and full recovery and described him as a “true hero”.