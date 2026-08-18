Pilots' body asks DGCA to raise random pilot drug tests to 25%, introduce oral-fluid screening

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to overhaul the existing psychoactive-substance testing regime for pilots, recommending that annual random testing be raised from the present 10 per cent minimum to at least 25 per cent, with pilots allowed to be selected more than once and testing spread unpredictably throughout the year.

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In a detailed representation to the DGCA, the pilots’ body has also proposed introducing validated oral-fluid testing alongside urine tests, strengthening post-occurrence and reasonable-suspicion testing, and setting up a controlled 12-month pilot program before any nationwide rollout.

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The recommendations come as scrutiny of drug testing among pilots has intensified following recent aviation safety concerns. FIP, however, has stressed that the objective should be more frequent, unpredictable, and scientifically robust testing, rather than simply increasing the number of tests.

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Under the existing DGCA framework, applicable flight crew are subject to random testing with a minimum annual coverage of 10 per cent. FIP said the requirement should be reviewed as India's aviation sector, pilot population, aircraft fleet, and flight movements have expanded substantially.

It has proposed a minimum 20-25 per cent annual random coverage, with 25 per cent specifically recommended in its representation, while making clear that this should not become a ceiling. A pilot tested once should remain eligible for selection again, it said, with testing genuinely random and distributed throughout the year.

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The FIP has argued that oral-fluid testing could make such an expanded regime more practical. Unlike conventional urine collection, oral-fluid samples can generally be collected more simply and directly at or near airports and workplaces. The method could be particularly useful for random, targeted, reasonable-suspicion, and selected post-occurrence testing.

The pilots’ body has made it clear that it is not seeking replacement of urine testing. Instead, it has proposed a hybrid system in which oral fluid is used where rapid and high-volume testing is advantageous, while urine testing is retained where a longer detection window or other medical and regulatory considerations make it more appropriate.

FIP has also proposed that every non-negative screening result must undergo validated laboratory confirmation before any final regulatory, employment, or medical decision. Medical review should remain part of the process, particularly where prescribed medicines could explain an analytical finding. It has underlined a key distinction: detection of a substance is not automatically proof of impairment.

“The appropriate procedural sequence” proposed by FIP is screening, confirmatory laboratory testing, medical review, and final regulatory determination. The representation points to international examples to support the proposed change. It cites Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), which permits both urine and oral-fluid testing under its aviation Drug and Alcohol Management Plan framework.

It also refers to the US Department of Transportation's regulated testing system, which permits both specimen types, and the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority framework, which recognises oral-fluid testing and medical review. According to the comparative study submitted with the representation, CASA provides the strongest aviation-specific precedent for oral-fluid testing, while the US system demonstrates that oral-fluid testing can operate with laboratory confirmation, chain-of-custody requirements, qualified collectors, and medical review.

The FIP study says oral-fluid testing may also reduce operational disruption. It uses an illustrative planning assumption of 45 minutes for urine collection against 15 minutes for oral-fluid collection, which would theoretically reduce collection workload by about 66.7 per cent. The federation, however, cautions that these are only illustrative figures that must be tested under actual Indian operating conditions.

The proposed system would have four broad layers: random oral-fluid screening, urine testing where appropriate, laboratory confirmation of every non-negative result, and independent medical review. The federation has also called for targeted testing based on reasonable suspicion, stronger post-occurrence testing, and enhanced follow-up testing after confirmed cases and return to duty. FIP has asked the DGCA to conduct a 12-month controlled pilot programme involving selected airlines, airports, pilot groups, DGCA-approved collection agencies, and accredited laboratories before introducing oral-fluid testing nationally.

The study would measure collection time, crew downtime, testing capacity, cost per completed test, non-negative and confirmed-positive rates, laboratory turnaround time, chain-of-custody compliance, and medical-review outcomes. The pilots’ body has also called for a formal Pilot Psychoactive-Substance, Drug and Medication Awareness Programme, arguing that testing alone cannot prevent unsafe medication or substance use.

It wants mandatory initial and recurrent sensitisation for pilots on prescription and over-the-counter medicines, herbal preparations, supplements, alcohol-containing medicines, prohibited substances, and the possible effects of medicines on alertness, judgment, and reaction time. FIP has proposed a simple “Check Before You Take” principle under which pilots would establish whether a medicine contains alcohol or a controlled substance, whether it can cause drowsiness or impairment, its residual effects, and whether aviation-medical clearance is required before taking it.

Airlines, it said, should provide pilots with easily accessible medication and substance advisory systems, including lists of restricted medicines, guidance on over-the-counter drugs, access to qualified aviation medical professionals, and confidential mechanisms for medication-related queries. The federation has further recommended a medication and substance safety card or digital tool for pilots containing information on prohibited substances, medicines requiring medical consultation, sedating medicines, alcohol-containing preparations, and basic fitness-to-fly guidance.

At the heart of the representation is a proposed shift from a simple testing-and-punishment approach towards a wider safety system: educate, prevent, test, detect, confirm, medically review, and take appropriate action. FIP has asked the DGCA to consider increasing annual random testing from the existing 10 per cent minimum to at least 20-25%, permit repeat selection, introduce validated oral-fluid testing, retain urine testing where appropriate, strengthen reasonable-suspicion and post-occurrence testing, require laboratory confirmation, and maintain an independent medical-review process. Its final recommendation is for DGCA to move away from a fixed annual percentage as the sole benchmark and towards a continuous, risk-based surveillance system.

The proposed model is summed up by the federation as: “Test More, Test Randomly, Test Unpredictably, Test Scientifically.” The federation has also asked DGCA to consult stakeholders and subject experts before deciding on a regulatory change, saying the aim is to expand testing coverage without weakening scientific validity, medical safeguards, or procedural fairness.