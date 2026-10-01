‘Indian pilots have earned respect for their skill, discipline and uncompromising commitment to safety’: Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday lauded Capt Smit Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind after the Indian pilot helped avert a major tragedy aboard a Flydubai flight, saying Indian pilots had earned global respect for their skill, discipline and commitment to safety.

“Capt Smit Machchhar has made every Indian proud! His extraordinary courage and presence of mind in the cockpit helped save every life on board. From our skies to skies across the world, Indian pilots have earned respect for their skill, discipline and uncompromising commitment to safety,” Naidu said in a post on X.

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The minister saluted Machchhar for “upholding the Indian spirit of service before self” and wished him a speedy recovery.

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Machchhar, an Indian national and former SpiceJet commander, was the pilot-in-command of Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when a violent confrontation reportedly broke out in the cockpit on Wednesday. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 subsequently went into a sharp descent before the situation was brought under control and the aircraft diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar was injured during the confrontation but, according to reports, managed to resist the co-pilot and open the cockpit door, allowing cabin crew and passengers to intervene. Two off-duty pilots travelling on the flight also helped with the emergency before the aircraft made a safe landing at Tabuk.

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The flight was carrying 174 people, according to reports, while some accounts have put the total number on board at 180. The aircraft had lost several thousand feet rapidly during the emergency, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

Machchhar has more than 13 years of commercial flying experience and had spent about 11 years with SpiceJet before joining Flydubai in 2022. His professional profile lists nearly 9,750 flying hours on Boeing 737 aircraft, including extensive experience as a pilot-in-command.

The incident is under investigation, with authorities yet to establish the circumstances and motive behind the confrontation. Flydubai has confirmed that the aircraft was diverted safely to Tabuk and has urged against speculation while the investigation continues.

Machchhar is recovering in hospital in Saudi Arabia and has been reported to be in stable condition. The dramatic episode has placed the spotlight on the role of cockpit discipline, emergency training and crew response when an aviation emergency unfolds in seconds.