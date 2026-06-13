Indian Polo association loses plea, Centre takes over sprawling 15-acre Jaipur Polo Ground

The Central government on Saturday took physical possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground, a sprawling 15.20 acre property located in Delhi's Race Course area, following the rejection of the Indian Polo Association's plea for interim protection against an eviction order.

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Officials from the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which functions under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, arrived at the site and erected notices declaring the land as government property.

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The notices also warned against any unauthorised use or occupation of the premises.

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The action follows an eviction order issued by the L&DO on May 20 directing the Indian Polo Association (IPA) to hand over possession of the land. The government has maintained that the property is required for a larger public purpose, although it has not yet disclosed any specific plans regarding its future use.

The takeover came a day after a Delhi court refused to grant interim relief to the Indian Polo Association, which had sought a stay on the implementation of the eviction order.

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The dispute had earlier reached the Delhi High Court. During proceedings last week, the Centre informed the court that no coercive steps would be taken against the association until June 12. Taking note of the assurance, the High Court recorded that no execution proceedings had been initiated and directed that the association's application seeking a stay be decided by the appropriate district court.

With the lower court declining to stay the eviction order, the government moved ahead with taking possession of the land on Saturday.

The case has drawn attention because of the strategic location and historical significance of the Jaipur Polo Ground, one of the capital's prominent sporting venues situated in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi.

The development also comes against the backdrop of the Centre's increasing scrutiny of institutions occupying prime public land in the national capital.

Observers have drawn parallels with the Delhi Gymkhana Club matter, where the government intervened over the club's administration and functioning, arguing that public assets must be managed in a transparent and accountable manner.

While the Indian Polo Association is expected to explore further legal options, the government's move signals its determination to regain control of land parcels that it believes are required for public use.

The latest action marks another significant chapter in the ongoing debate over the management, allotment and utilisation of high value government land in New Delhi's power corridor.