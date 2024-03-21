Indian probe ‘finds’ involvement of rogue officials in plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, March 20
An investigation by the Union Government has found that rogue officials, not authorised by it, were involved in a foiled plot to kill US-based Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a media report said on Wednesday.
The government has submitted the findings of the investigation to the US authorities, it said. No official confirmation was available to the report by a Western media agency.
It quoted unnamed senior government officials as saying that at least one person who was directly involved in the alleged unauthorised plot was no longer working for India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, suggesting that he might have retired. It further said the government had not yet started any criminal proceedings against the former RAW official. Hours before the US Department of Justice made public its chargesheet in the Pannun case on November 30 last year, the MEA announced that India had already set up a high-level Commission of Inquiry on November 18 and had termed the US charge a “matter of concern”.
Several US officials have since met Indian interlocutors to underscore the importance of holding accountable anyone found responsible after the probe.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...