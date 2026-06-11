Indian Railways to conduct nationwide fire safety audits at stations

Indian Railways will conduct fire safety audits at railway stations across the country to further strengthen safety and security. The initiative will assess existing fire safety systems and identify areas requiring improvement to enhance the safety of passengers and protect railway assets.

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The audit will cover all critical safety infrastructure, including station buildings, electrical installations, air-conditioning and ventilation systems, emergency exits, firefighting equipment, water availability, pumping arrangements, and sprinkler systems.

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The objective is to ensure that railway stations are fully prepared to respond effectively to emergencies, including fire incidents.

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The audit will also assess compliance with prescribed fire safety and security standards. Any deficiencies identified during the inspection process will be addressed through prompt corrective measures.

Joint inspection teams comprising officials from various departments will conduct the audits. Assistance from specialized agencies and State Fire Departments will also be sought wherever required. Improvements identified during the audits will be taken up on priority to further strengthen safety preparedness.

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Indian Railways remains committed to continuously enhancing safety and security across its network. This fire safety audit initiative marks another important step towards strengthening safety standards and improving emergency preparedness at railway stations.

Recently the Railway Ministry launched a safety drive for all ICF coaches, with special emphasis on detecting rust and corrosion in sensitive areas of the coaches.

This came following the development of a crack in a sleeper coach of the Delhi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Special Train at Ludhiana on 6 June. The Indian Railways however undertook immediate corrective and stringent measures.

According to officials, as part of the safety drive, all coaches will be inspected within the next one week. Coaches found with excessive corrosion will be withdrawn from service.

Equipment such as endoscopy cameras, ultrasonic thickness gauges and other inspection tools will be used to examine sensitive areas. Moreover, all workshops responsible for periodic overhauling will be audited within the next month.

The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) is being simplified so that coaches with severe corrosion or those requiring very high repair costs can be condemned and phased out more quickly.