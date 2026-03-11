Indian Railways to launch 17-day ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ tour from March 30

To promote pilgrimage tourism, Indian Railways is set to run the iconic “Shri Ramayana Yatra” tour. The 17-day journey will begin from Safdarjung Railway Station on March 30 and will cover prominent places associated with the life of Lord Rama.

Advertisement

During the journey, the train will cover Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi and Rameshwaram.

Advertisement

According to officials of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the tour will be operated on the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train, equipped with modern amenities. The state-of-the-art train features two restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions and even foot massagers.

Advertisement

The train offers three categories of accommodation — First AC, Second AC and Third AC — and includes enhanced security features such as CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach.

The first destination of the tour will be Ayodhya, where tourists will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi and Ram Ki Paidi. The next stop will be Bharat Mandir.

Advertisement

The subsequent destination is Sitamarhi in Bihar, from where tourists will travel by road to Janakpur in Nepal to visit Janaki Temple, believed to be associated with the birthplace of Sita.

After Sitamarhi, the train will proceed to Buxar, where sightseeing will include Ramrekha Ghat and Rameshwarnath Temple. The next halt will be Varanasi, where tourists will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and corridor, Tulsi Manas Temple and Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, besides witnessing the famous Ganga Aarti.

Over the next two days, passengers will travel by road to Prayagraj, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot, where overnight stays will also be arranged.

The train will then halt at Nashik, where tourists will visit the Trimbakeshwar Temple and the Panchvati area. The next destination will be Hampi, believed to be the ancient city of Kishkindha in the Ramayana. Here, tourists will visit Anjaneya Hill, regarded as the birthplace of Hanuman, along with heritage sites such as the Vittala Temple and Virupaksha Temple.

The final destination of the tour will be Rameshwaram, where pilgrims will visit the Ramanathaswamy Temple and Dhanushkodi. The train will return to Delhi on the 17th day of the journey, covering approximately 7,560 km in total.

The Railways has fixed the package price at Rs 1,14,100 per person for 3AC, Rs 1,51,225 for 2AC, and Rs 1,64,940 for 1AC. The package includes train travel in the selected class, accommodation in three-star hotels, all vegetarian meals, transfers and sightseeing in AC coaches, travel insurance and the services of IRCTC tour managers.

All necessary health and safety precautions will be taken to ensure a safe and comfortable journey. IRCTC is also offering a part-payment option, allowing customers to book the tour by paying an initial 25 per cent of the package cost.