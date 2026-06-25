Indian restaurant in Canada targeted in fresh shooting

In yet another incident, a shooting has been reported at an Indian restaurant in Brampton, Canada.

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A social media post claiming responsibility for the shooting outside a restaurant in Brampton has gone viral. The involvement of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang is suspected in the incident.

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According to the post circulating online, an individual identifying himself as “Raja Pehalwan” claimed that he and an associate were responsible for the firing outside Dal Roti restaurant.

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The post further alleged that the attack was intended as a warning to the restaurant owner. It accused the owner of failing to pay wages owed to several students who had worked at the establishment.

The message claimed that attempts had been made to resolve the matter through discussions, but no action was taken. Based on the claims made in the post, the shooting appears to have been an act of coercion rather than a random attack.

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The post also issued warnings to individuals who were allegedly avoiding communication with the group, suggesting that there would be consequences if they continued to ignore their calls.

Recently, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) issued a special bulletin detailing a sustained campaign of coercion. According to the bulletin, this activity typically involves “financially vulnerable, young male, Indian nationals in Canada on study permits” being used as foot soldiers by gangs to carry out targeted acts of violence against South Asian diaspora communities across Canada.

The bulletin further warned that copycat actors and smaller criminal groups are exploiting the fearsome reputation of major gangs to amplify the impact of their own extortion demands.