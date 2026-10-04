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Home / India / Indian-run pharma plant in Ukraine hit by Russian drones, 1 killed

Indian-run pharma plant in Ukraine hit by Russian drones, 1 killed

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemns strikes, confirming the fatality at the Sumy site and offering condolences

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:53 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Visual shows a huge plume of smoke coming from the area where the drones struck in Ukraine on Sunday. Video grab: @ZelenskyyUa/X
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One person was killed and several others were injured after a pharma plant in Ukraine, operated by India's Kusum Group, was destroyed in a Russian drone attack on Sunday.

According to an NDTV report, the plant's main structure, located in Ukraine's Sumy, has been mostly destroyed.

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President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strikes in a post on X, confirming the fatality at the Sumy site and offering condolences.

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Founded in 1994 as a distributor of Indian medicines in Ukraine, Kusum Group is headed by Indian national Rajeev Gupta. It transitioned to producing its own brands in 2002 and opened its manufacturing plant in Sumy in 2009, alongside facilities in India.

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