Indian-run pharma plant in Ukraine hit by Russian drones, 1 killed

One person was killed and several others were injured after a pharma plant in Ukraine, operated by India's Kusum Group, was destroyed in a Russian drone attack on Sunday.

According to an NDTV report, the plant's main structure, located in Ukraine's Sumy, has been mostly destroyed.

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President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strikes in a post on X, confirming the fatality at the Sumy site and offering condolences.

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This morning, the Russians once again struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. In Dnipro, they struck a communications facility. Six people were injured as a result of these attacks. Overnight, the Russians launched 135 attack drones against Ukraine, more than 50 of them jet-powered. Kyiv, the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions came under attack. And among the main targets of these terrorists, as always, are ordinary residential buildings, critical infrastructure – everything that makes up normal everyday life. There are power outages in some communities. Our services are working at the impact sites. It is important that Ukraine is not left alone against this terror. This week alone, the Russians have used more than 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs, and 25 missiles against Ukraine. More than 800 of the drones were jet-powered, and Russia must be held accountable for this escalation. Today, Friedrich Merz @bundeskanzler – Federal Chancellor of Germany – is visiting Kyiv. A leader of a country that consistently demonstrates leadership in protecting the lives of Ukrainians from Russian strikes. We are grateful for all the support, and today we are preparing decisions to give us in Ukraine, and all of Europe, greater capabilities to defend ourselves. There will be important agreements between Ukraine and Germany. Russia must be stopped together. Thank you to everyone who is helping. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 4, 2026

Founded in 1994 as a distributor of Indian medicines in Ukraine, Kusum Group is headed by Indian national Rajeev Gupta. It transitioned to producing its own brands in 2002 and opened its manufacturing plant in Sumy in 2009, alongside facilities in India.