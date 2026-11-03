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Home / India / Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel off Oman; 23 Indians so far dead in West Asia conflict

Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel off Oman; 23 Indians so far dead in West Asia conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs says the Indian-flagged vessel, MSV Al Jusufi, was attacked near Limah, Oman, on Monday evening

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:49 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says the government is working to bring the survivors back to India and is also coordinating the return of the deceased sailor’s remains. Photo for representation. Reuters
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One Indian sailor was killed and 13 others rescued after a commercial vessel carrying 14 Indian nationals came under attack off the coast of Oman, taking the number of Indians killed in the West Asia conflict to 23, including 15 seafarers.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian-flagged vessel, MSV Al Jusufi, was attacked near Limah, Oman, on Monday evening. The Indian Embassy in Muscat is coordinating with Omani authorities for the repatriation of the 13 rescued crew members and the mortal remains of the deceased sailor.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government is working to bring the survivors back to India and is also coordinating the return of the deceased sailor’s remains.

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“We are in the process of ensuring that the 13 Indian nationals who are there are repatriated back to India. We are also working to see how best and when we can transport the mortal remains of the Indian national who has died,” he said.

Jaiswal thanked the Omani authorities for their swift response in rescuing the 13 Indian crew members after the vessel came under attack.

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With the latest fatality, the number of Indian nationals killed in the West Asia conflict, which began on February 28, has risen to 23, of whom 15 were seafarers, the spokesperson said. The previous official toll was 22, including 14 Indian seafarers.

Separately, five Indian nationals have been killed in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, while two others remain missing, Jaiswal said.

In a statement, the MEA condemned the attack on the commercial vessel and expressed condolences over the loss of life.

“We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel MSV Al Jusufi, near Limah, Oman, yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while one Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries,” the statement said.

The government said the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued crew members and the mortal remains of the deceased.

Flagging the continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region, India called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations to secure a diplomatic solution.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” the MEA said.

Jaiswal reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are essential for an early return of peace and stability to the region, stressing that freedom of navigation through international waterways must be restored and guaranteed.

The latest attack adds to mounting concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers caught in the widening regional conflict, with commercial vessels and maritime routes increasingly exposed to attacks.

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