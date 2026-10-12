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Home / India / Indian science students to get global exposure under IISER Tirupati–Melbourne dual degree programme

Indian science students to get global exposure under IISER Tirupati–Melbourne dual degree programme

Students will spend 2 years at IISER Tirupati and 2 at the University of Melbourne, earning honours degrees from both institutions

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:55 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The University of Melbourne and IISER Tirupati launch a 2+2 dual degree programme to offer students research-intensive science education and international exposure.
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The University of Melbourne and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati have launched a Bachelor of Science Integrated (Honours) 2+2 dual degree programme to offer students a globally connected, research-intensive science education. The initiative aims to strengthen academic collaboration between India and Australia and position science as a driver of societal progress and economic development.

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Under the new programme, Indian students will complete the first two years of their studies at IISER Tirupati before undertaking their final two years in Melbourne, Australia. They will graduate with two Bachelor of Science honours degrees from the two institutions.

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Students can choose from a range of majors, including biotechnology, chemistry, ecosystem science, environmental science, food science, genetics, physics and plant science.

Graduates will also be well positioned to pursue postgraduate studies, with opportunities to progress to a master’s degree and potentially complete their qualification in a shorter time frame through advanced standing.

University of Melbourne Pro Vice-Chancellor (Global) Professor Frank Vetere said the new programme would create unique opportunities for emerging scientists to gain international experience while developing the skills needed to address complex global challenges.

“India is home to a vibrant and rapidly growing scientific community. Partnerships such as this one create valuable opportunities for both institutions to learn from one another, share expertise and strengthen research and education links between our countries,” he said.

Students enrolled in the degree will automatically join the Science Global Scholars Program, which is designed to strengthen research collaboration, support talent mobility and create new opportunities for innovation and scientific exchange.

University of Melbourne Professor Moira O’Bryan, Dean of Science, said the initiative represented an important investment in the future of science education and would strengthen ties between Australia and India.

“By combining world-class research capability with a commitment to education and public engagement, we are creating a platform for scientific exchange and graduating the next generation of scientists and innovators needed to solve the challenges of tomorrow,” O’Bryan said.

IISER Tirupati Director Professor Santanu Bhattacharya said the initiative advanced the country’s mission to exchange knowledge, values and innovation internationally.

“It presents students with an exceptional opportunity to engage in research-led learning across two diverse academic settings, enabling them to establish international networks that will define their future scientific endeavours,” Bhattacharya said.

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