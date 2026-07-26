Indian single malt whisky sales reach 5,00,000 in 2025, accounts for 22% growth: CIABC

Indian single malt whisky, which has won multiple international awards and gained recognition for its quality and craftsmanship in recent years, is expected to have grown to about 500,000 cases in 2025, accounting for a growth of about 22 per cent, as per data released by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

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As the category gains more traction in India's premium and luxury spirits market, local desi labels like Amrut, Rampur, Indri, and Paul John, as well as more recent entrants like Solan Gold, GianChand, Doaab, Crazy Cock, Aaghaz, and Gamber Valley, have been the main drivers of this growth, according to CIABC.

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"Within the 'Made in India' Single Malt Whisky category, brands made by Indian companies account for the dominant share of sales. For 2025, Indian manufacturers are estimated to account for around 92 per cent of the category, translating to approximately 465,000 cases," it said.

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Furthermore, the Made in India single malt whisky market is still dominated by desi firms, which are expected to account for 92 per cent of category sales in 2025.

With 35,000 cases (of nine litres each), Indian single malt whisky brands like Diageo's Godawan and Pernod Ricard's Longitude 77, which are owned and supported by foreign and multinational corporations, are thought to make up about 7 per cent of the category.

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Over the previous three years, the Made in India single malt whisky category has grown steadily, rising from a projected 350,000 nine-litre cases in 2023 to around 400,000 cases in 2024 and then to about 500,000 cases in 2025.

The rapid premiumisation of India's whisky market and growing consumer acceptance of Indian-origin single malts, where entry-level options start around Rs 2,300 and premium or aged flagship expressions are typically sold at Rs 5,500-8,000, are highlighted by this cumulative increase of nearly 43 per cent over two years.

Indian single malts are becoming more and more popular among consumers because to their superior quality, unique flavour profile, and premium positioning, CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer said.

“Once viewed as a niche category, Indian single malts are increasingly being recognised for their distinctive taste profile, climate-led maturation, award-winning quality, specialised cask finishes and Indian provenance. They are finding stronger acceptance among consumers looking for premium luxury whisky options,” he said.

But according to CIABAC data, imported single malt whiskies (bottled-in-origin) are still quite popular in India, with an expected 350,000 cases (of nine litres) in 2025.

The market as a whole has grown to about 850,000 cases due to the combination of imported and domestic single malts, which reflects Indian consumers' increasing desire for high-end, craft-led, and heritage-driven whisky experiences.