DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Indian student groups protest against CEC, SIR in London; govt supporters hold counter-protest

Indian student groups protest against CEC, SIR in London; govt supporters hold counter-protest

While "Stop Vote Chori" protest cheered for activist Dhruv Rathee as the keynote speaker, chants of "Modi, Modi" rang out from a smaller group across the Gandhi statue, being kept apart by Metropolitan Police officers

article_Author
PTI
London, Updated At : 08:34 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indian student groups stage protest against CEC, SIR in London on Saturday. Photo: @dhruv_rathee/X
Advertisement

Hundreds gathered at Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament Square in London on Saturday for a protest organised by the Opposition Congress and UK-based Indian students' groups against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

While the "Stop Vote Chori" protest cheered for activist Dhruv Rathee as the keynote speaker, chants of "Modi, Modi" rang out from a smaller group across the Gandhi statue, being kept apart by Metropolitan Police officers.

Advertisement

The face-off between the groups got heated as each tried to drown out the other's chants.

Advertisement

"We don't want any foreign interference. I am here at Parliament Square to address Indians and NRIs," said Rathee, addressing the gathering in Hindi.

"It is important to spread the message against 'vote chori' in our country. These protests will stop the moment the Chief Election Commissioner is replaced by a candidate that is chosen in agreement between the government and Leader of the Opposition," he said.

Advertisement

His address followed slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad", "Vande Mataram" and the reading of the preamble of the Constitution of India.

The protest was organised by the Indian Overseas Congress Youth wing and supported by several diaspora platforms including Save Democracy, Students' Federation of India (SFI) UK and South Asia Solidarity Group among others.

Meanwhile, India Diaspora (ID) UK had issued an "Urgent appeal to all London Bharat Premi Janta" to gather in counter-protest.

ID UK founder Hirdesh Gupta said: "The Indian diaspora in the UK stands firmly, shoulder to shoulder, with Modi Ji and his government in their vision of a strong, united and developed India." The big turnout followed a smaller protest and counter-protest gathering outside the High Commission of India in London on Friday.

The demonstration on Saturday is part of a series since an "Emergency Protest" on Tuesday, called to "amplify" the demands of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) - including the demand for the removal of Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the SIR of electoral rolls in India.

The Election Commission maintains that the exercise is intended to update electoral rolls by identifying deceased, duplicate, shifted and otherwise ineligible entries.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts