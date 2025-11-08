Indian student’s body recovered from Russia river

After a search spanning several days, the body of Ajit Chaudhary, a 22-year-old Indian student from Rajasthan’s Alwar district, has been recovered from a dam near White River in Ufa city, Russia.

Ajit, a resident of Kafanwada village in Alwar and was pursuing MBBS course at Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, had been missing since October 19, when he left his hostel and did not return. A day later, his clothes were found near the riverbank, prompting an extensive search operation.

Family members were informed about the recovery of his body on Thursday afternoon. Ajit’s friends and fellow students in Russia confirmed his identity.

The local authorities have sent the body for postmortem before initiating its repatriation to India, which could take up to two days, his uncle Narayan Chaudhary said.

According to family members, Ajit’s parents had sold a part of their farmland to fund his medical studies abroad. His brother is preparing for competitive examinations in Alwar.