Home / India / Indian tech, Make in India behind Operation Sindoor’s success: PM Modi

Indian tech, Make in India behind Operation Sindoor’s success: PM Modi

At the Bengaluru event, the PM says the world for the first time saw the new face of India during Op Sindoor, when it demonstrated its ability in destroying terror hubs deep inside Pakistan
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 04:24 PM Aug 10, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during an event to lay the foundation stone of development projects and the inauguration of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru. (YT@NarendraModi via PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Indian technology and the Make in India initiative were behind the success of Operation Sindoor, which brought Pakistan to its knees in a few hours.

“For the first time, the world has seen India’s new face during Operation Sindoor when the Indian military demonstrated the ability to destroy the terror hubs by targeting them deep inside Pakistan and bringing Pakistan to its knees within a few hours,” Modi said here at the foundation laying ceremony of Metro Phase-3 project.

“Our technology and the strength of Make in India is behind the success of Operation Sindoor,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that there was a major role of Bengaluru and its youth in Operation Sindoor.

The Prime Minister underlined that Bengaluru is identified with big cities of the world. Noting that India must not only compete globally, but also lead, he said, “We will progress only when our cities are smart, fast and efficient.” In this context, he said the government’s emphasis has been on completing modern infrastructure.

“Urban planning and urban infrastructure are much needed in the 21st century and we have to make cities like Bengaluru future ready,” he said.

Bengaluru always lived and retained the legacy of its founder, Kempe Gowda, and it is making his dream into reality. “We are seeing Bengaluru as a symbol of the rise of New India. It is a city whose soul has spiritual knowledge and tech knowledge in its action,” Modi said.

