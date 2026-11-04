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Home / India / Indian tourist from Bengal killed as car plunges into stream in Nepal

Indian tourist from Bengal killed as car plunges into stream in Nepal

Sayantan Gayan, 41, was returning to his hotel after visiting Jalbire Waterfall in Chitwan district

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PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 06:19 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Incident occurred when the deceased was returning to the hotel after enjoying sightseeing at the waterfall. Representative image/File
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An Indian national was killed on Wednesday after his car fell into a stream in Nepal's Chitwan district, police said.

Sayantan Gayan, 41, from Kalimpong in West Bengal, died when his Indian number-plate car plunged into the stream of Jalbire Waterfall in Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality of Chitwan, they said.

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The incident occurred when he was returning to the hotel after enjoying sightseeing at the waterfall, the police said in a statement.

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As per the preliminary investigation, he was the only person inside the car. The police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

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