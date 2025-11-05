Indian trekker dies of altitude sickness in Nepal's Annapurna Circuit
Pintu Mukherji earlier complained about chest pain after walking five hours towards the mountain
A 54-year-old Indian national who was trekking in Nepal's Annapurna Circuit died of high-altitude sickness near Thorang Pass at an altitude of 4,200 metres on Tuesday morning.
Pintu Mukherji earlier complained about chest pain after walking five hours towards the mountain. He fell down while trekking in the Annapurna Circuit area along with other four members of his team.
The team returned to the hotel after the incident, said a police officer at the District Police Office, Manang. Manang district is some 400 kilometres north west of Kathmandu.
He died on the way as he was being carried by a porter on a stretcher towards the nearest health post.
