Indian troops will have to leave: Maldives Prez-elect

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 3

Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu in his first public address after defeating the pro-India President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih fired a shot across New Delhi’s bows by stating that he would ask foreign troops to leave the country.

India is the only country which maintains a complement of personnel to look after its helicopters deployed there. Despite vigorous efforts by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, India could not push ahead with the “Uthuru Thilafalhu (UTF) agreement’’ signed last year with the Maldives to maintain a harbour and dockyard for 15 years.

“Those who have deployed troops here would not want to keep them here if we don’t want it. The people have decided and don’t want Indian troops to stay in the Maldives. Therefore, foreign soldiers cannot be here against our sentiments, against our will,” Muizzu said as he addressed the people for the first time since the election results

“So, I have to tell the ambassador who is going to meet me that we will have a very good relationship with these values.”

“We will also meet with our neighbouring countries. I will prioritise a policy that protects the interests of the country. Our foreign policy will be a pro-Maldives policy, and the countries that respect this policy will be closest to us,” he said.

“Hopefully, I believe that all countries in the world will want to respect our own identity (and) recognise that we have the right to protect our freedoms as they do theirs”. Muizzu also said the “the economy is also in bondage” with half of the state debt is owed to “a particular country”.