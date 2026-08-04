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Home / India / Indian vessel sinks after projectile attack in Red Sea; all 13 Indian crew rescued

Indian vessel sinks after projectile attack in Red Sea; all 13 Indian crew rescued

The MEA condemns the attack, saying its Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Yemeni authorities to ensure the safety and security of the rescued crew

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:02 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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An Indian-flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen after being hit by a projectile on Tuesday, with all 13 Indian nationals on board rescued safely, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

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The MEA condemned the attack, saying its Embassy in Riyadh was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Yemeni authorities to ensure the safety and security of the rescued crew.

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"We condemn the attack on the Indian-flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4, 2026. All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued," the ministry said in a statement and thanked the Yemeni authorities for their support.

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Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, too, reacted to the development saying the vessel was hit by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing it to capsize and sink.

"India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority," Sonowal said in a post on X.

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He said all 14 seafarers, including 13 Indians, had been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha.

The minister said he had instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers operating in the region and provide all necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

The MEA said the latest incident highlighted the growing risks faced by commercial shipping in the region.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the ministry said.

The attack comes amid heightened security concerns for merchant vessels transiting strategic waterways in West Asia, including the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, where commercial shipping has faced repeated threats amidst the US-Iran-Israel conflict.

The safety of Indian seafarers has emerged as a key concern for New Delhi following a series of recent incidents involving attacks on merchant vessels. India has repeatedly called for ensuring freedom of navigation and the protection of civilian shipping in international waters.

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