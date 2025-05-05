DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Indian warship doing exercise at Maldives

Indian warship doing exercise at Maldives

This HADR exercise aims to enhance interoperability between Indian Navy and Maldives National Defence Force
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:54 PM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indian Navy warship INS Sharda
Advertisement

In line with India’s commitment towards regional cooperation, Indian Navy warship INS Sharda is at Maafilaafushi Atoll, Maldives, for a week long (May 4-10) Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise.

This deployment is a testament to the strong defence and maritime cooperation between India and the Maldives. It aligns with India’s ‘MAHASAGAR’ (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, emphasising collaborative efforts to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.

This HADR exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF). It will focus on actions like disaster response coordination, search and rescue operations, medical assistance, logistical support, joint drills, training sessions, and community engagement following a major natural disaster.

Advertisement

Through such collaborative efforts, India and the Maldives continue strengthening their partnership and ensuring readiness to respond effectively to natural disasters and other humanitarian challenges.

Just last week, another Indian warship, INS Kochi, was at Maldives to escort a Maldivian ship from Mumbai. The Maldivian ship had been re-fitted at Mumbai.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper