Indian woman dies on plane before take-off in Melbourne

PTI

Melbourne, July 1

A 24-year-old Indian woman who was travelling from Melbourne to New Delhi in a Qantas flight died on the spot when she developed a medical condition while the aircraft was still on the ground, according to a media report on Monday.

Manpreet Kaur, who had dreams of becoming a chef, boarded the aircraft ready to fly from Melbourne to Delhi on June 20 and died onboard after the student reportedly “felt unwell” hours before arriving at the airport but managed to board the flight without any issues.

According to a friend, Manpreet was travelling to India to see her parents for the first time since she moved to Australia in March 2020.