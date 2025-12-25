DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Indian woman murdered in Canada

Indian woman murdered in Canada

article_Author
PTI
Toronto, Updated At : 06:53 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 30-year-old Indian woman has been murdered here, prompting the police to investigate and search for a suspect on charges of first-degree murder, a press release issued by the Toronto Police has said.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Himanshi Khurana, according to the press release issued on Monday.

Advertisement

The police located the missing woman’s body on Saturday in a house, a day after the missing report in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street W area was filed, reported the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). The police have issued a warrant for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, the suspect in the case, for first-degree murder, the release said. Ghafoori is also a resident of Toronto.

Advertisement

The Indian High Commission in Toronto on Tuesday expressed shock and deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as “tragic” and “disturbing.” “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Himanshi Khurana,” the high commission said, extending its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts