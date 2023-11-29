Indian women highest median weekly earners in Ireland

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

Indian women in Ireland have emerged as the highest median weekly earners in the country. Analysis of recently published data by the Irish Central Statistics Office shows that median weekly earning of Indian women in 2022 was 886.93 euro compared to 670.90 euro in respect of all nationalities, men and women, in Ireland, said Indian Ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra.

Indian women earned 45 per cent more than Irish citizens (611.60 euro) and about 50 per cent more than overall women median weekly earnings (592.92 euro). Indian women are also the only female nationality grouping in Ireland to earn more than their male counterparts.

Indian women earned four per cent more than Indian men (852.98 euro). With the exception of Indian nationals, median earnings for men were higher than for females across all nationality groupings.

In terms of median weekly earnings, Indian nationals ranked first in Ireland at 873.38 euro, followed by the UK nationals at 710.32 euro (820.24 euro among men and 582.34 euro among women).