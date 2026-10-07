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Home / India / Indian wrestlers’ U23 World Championships participation in doubt after US visa refusals

Indian wrestlers’ U23 World Championships participation in doubt after US visa refusals

9 wrestlers denied visas reportedly over their age and employment status; Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) urges US Embassy to reconsider

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:33 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Several Indian wrestlers, including 2024 U17 World Champion Neha Sangwan, have been refused US visas. Image credit/iStock
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Several Indian wrestlers, including 2024 U17 World Champion Neha Sangwan, have been refused US visas, putting their participation in the upcoming U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas from October 12 to 18 under a cloud.

The wrestlers were verbally informed about the refusal on the grounds that they were below 20 years of age and unemployed. Their passports were returned to them when they visited the embassy for interviews on Wednesday.

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The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has now urged the US Embassy in New Delhi to reconsider the cases and has also requested it to grant visas to the wrestlers who are scheduled to appear for their appointments on Thursday.

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According to a letter written by the WFI to the US Embassy, nine wrestlers were refused visas on Wednesday.

“Today, 24 participants appeared at the Embassy for their visa appointments, out of which 16 were wrestlers. Unfortunately, 09 wrestlers were refused visas, reportedly due to their employment status and are below 20 years of age,” the WFI said in its letter.

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The federation pointed out that the upcoming championship is for the U23 age group and the participating wrestlers are between 18 and 23 years of age.

“Accordingly, many of these young athletes are understandably still pursuing their sporting careers and are not formally employed,” the WFI said, while requesting the Embassy to reconsider the refused applications.

The wrestlers named in the WFI communication include Samarth Gajanan Mhakave, Dheeraj Kumar Malik, Sachin Kumar, Nikhil, Hardeep, Parveen, Ahilya Shatrughn Shinde, Neha Sharma, and Neha Sangwan.

The federation also expressed concern over the wrestlers scheduled to appear for their visa appointments on Thursday, saying most of them are also currently unemployed and below 20 years of age.

“We are deeply concerned about the remaining wrestlers who are scheduled to appear for their visa appointments tomorrow, as most of them are also currently unemployed and below 20 years of age,” the WFI said.

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