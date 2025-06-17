DT
Home / India / 'Indians in Tehran, contact embassy immediately': Govt activates control room as Iran-Israel conflict intensifies

'Indians in Tehran, contact embassy immediately': Govt activates control room as Iran-Israel conflict intensifies

Embassy of India in Tehran advises Indian nationals and PIOs, who can move out of Iran's capital using their own resources, to move to a safe location outside the city
PTI
Tehran, Updated At : 10:46 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
Smoke rises following what Iran says was an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot in Tehran, Iran, on June 16. Photo via Reuters
All Indian nationals in Tehran on Tuesday were requested to contact the Embassy of India immediately and provide their location and contact numbers, as the conflict between Iran and Israel intensified.

The Indian mission also advised all Indian nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, to move to a safe location outside the city.

"All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their Location and Contact numbers. Kindly contact: +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109," the Embassy of India in Tehran said in a post on X.

The post came as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified as they traded strikes on a fifth day.

US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada a day early to rush back to Washington. Trump also warned Iranians to evacuate Tehran, underscoring the danger to its 10 million residents.

The Ministry of External Affairs New Delhi said a 24x7 Control Room has been established in the ministry in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.

"The contact details of the control room are as under: 1800118797 (Toll-free), +91-11-23012113,+91-11-23014104,+91-11-23017905 +91-9968291988 (Whatsapp) and situationroom@mea.gov.in," it said in statement.

In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran has set up a 24x7 emergency helpline with contact.

"For call only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109; For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709,  Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036,  Zahedan: +98 9396356649," it added.

Israel attacked Iran early Friday targeting its nuclear, missile and military infrastructure. Iran later launched retaliatory strikes on Israel.

Tags :
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

