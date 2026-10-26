India’s 2026-27 sugar season on schedule; 107 sugar mills begin crushing: ISMA

India’s 2026-27 sugar season has commenced on schedule, with 107 sugar mills beginning crushing operations across major producing states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Monday.

Amid concerns over sugar supplies, the food ministry has urged mills to declare output estimates for the season (October-September) on a monthly basis.

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The industry body said domestic sugar availability remains comfortable and prices are expected to remain stable.

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Sugar production during the current season had reached approximately 4 lakh tonnes as of October 25, compared with around 60,000 tonnes on the corresponding date last year, according to ISMA.

The previous sugar season, 2025-26, ended with approximately 36 lakh tonnes of carryover stocks, supporting domestic availability.

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ISMA said the combination of carryover stocks, fresh production and government measures is expected to ensure adequate sugar availability during the festive season.

The government has extended the duty-free raw sugar import window and introduced stockholding limits to support domestic supplies. These measures, alongside the commencement of fresh crushing operations, are expected to help maintain market availability.

“The 2026–27 sugar season has commenced on schedule, with nearly 107 mills already undertaking crushing operations across the country,” Deepak Ballani, Director General of ISMA, said.

He said India had more than sufficient sugar to meet domestic requirements and that festive-season demand was expected to be met comfortably.

Ballani also said the industry remained committed to ensuring steady supplies for consumers and timely cane payments to farmers.

Maharashtra, India’s largest sugar-producing state, accounts for nearly 87 of the mills that have commenced operations. In Uttar Pradesh, two mills have started crushing, with operations expected to expand in phases over the coming weeks.

Crushing in western Uttar Pradesh is expected to begin in the next three to four days, followed by central Uttar Pradesh and subsequently eastern Uttar Pradesh as sugarcane matures. Another 17 mills across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat have started operations.

The average retail price of sugar stood at Rs 58.62 a kg on Monday, up 27% year-over-year. However, prices have increased by over 4.5% month-on-month, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs’ price monitoring cell. In several centres, retail prices crossed Rs 65/kg in August.